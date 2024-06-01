A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Mainstream news giant claims Trump supporters want 'riots and violent retribution' after verdict

'Some called for attacks on jurors, the execution of the judge'

Published June 1, 2024 at 3:55pm

(MODERNITY) – Reuters says that it has conducted a “review of comments on three Trump-aligned websites: the former president’s own Truth Social platform, Patriots.Win and the Gateway Pundit.” The piece continues, “Some called for attacks on jurors, the execution of the judge, Justice Juan Merchan, or outright civil war and armed insurrection.”

The article then quoted one comment that stated “Someone in NY with nothing to lose needs to take care of Merchan,” referring to the judge, and adding “Hopefully he gets met with illegals with a machete.”

The piece quotes another comment on Gateway Pundit, that states “Time to start capping some leftys. This cannot be fixed by voting.” The article quotes several more comments calling for violence, but admits that some have since been removed.

