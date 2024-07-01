A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Major swing-state newspaper stuns after calling on TRUMP to drop out after debate

'He mainly spews raw sewage'

Published June 30, 2024 at 8:31pm
Published June 30, 2024 at 8:31pm
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (Image by David Mark from Pixabay)

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

(THE WRAP) -- There is a presidential candidate who should drop out of the 2024 race, the editorial board of The Philadelphia Inquirer wrote in an opinion piece published on Saturday—but it’s not President Biden. “The only person who should withdraw from the race is Trump,” the newspaper’s team insisted, and later added, “Supporters say they like Trump because he says whatever he thinks. But he mainly spews raw sewage.”

“To build himself up, Trump constantly tears the country down,” the editorial board added. “There is no shining city on the hill. It’s just mourning in America.”

At the core of the outlet’s position are the lies—over 30,000 while in office, at least 30 during Thursday’s debate alone—Trump has told. The debate was “a reminder of what another four years of Trump would look like. More lies, grievance, narcissism, and hate.”


