A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • IN-DEPTH
  • SPECIAL
  • REPORT!
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
EducationHEAT OF THE MOMENT

Major university creates climate-change vice provost role

Will lead efforts to confront 'existential challenge'

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published June 4, 2024 at 7:38pm

A soldier walks on frozen land near Utqiagvik, Alaska, as part of Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Training Center 24-02, Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Brandon Vasquez)

(THE COLLEGE FIX) -- The University of Pennsylvania now employs a vice provost solely focused on climate change.

The “Vice Provost for Climate Science, Policy, and Action” is tasked with “support[ing] Penn’s leadership in addressing the climate crisis,” according to the campus newspaper.

“This would include responsibilities such as implementing the campus-wide Climate and Sustainability Action Plan, leading academic programs in climate science and policy and enhancing education and training focused on climate mitigation and adaptation,” The Daily Pennsylvanian reported.

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Around the Web
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







What's happening in North Carolina's high schools about Israel?
Trump-backed candidate defeated in GOP Senate primary
Chain restaurant to shutter nearly 50 locations after minimum wage hike
'Praise God': Marvel actress fulfills wish to leave Hollywood
Meghan Markle may not like her new name if stripped of royal title
See more...
Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×