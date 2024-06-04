Major university creates climate-change vice provost role

(THE COLLEGE FIX) -- The University of Pennsylvania now employs a vice provost solely focused on climate change.
The “Vice Provost for Climate Science, Policy, and Action” is tasked with “support[ing] Penn’s leadership in addressing the climate crisis,” according to the campus newspaper.
“This would include responsibilities such as implementing the campus-wide Climate and Sustainability Action Plan, leading academic programs in climate science and policy and enhancing education and training focused on climate mitigation and adaptation,” The Daily Pennsylvanian reported.