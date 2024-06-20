A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Man grows extra-lucky 63-leaf clover

'We know that genetics are involved, yet we don't exactly know how it works'

Published June 20, 2024 at 12:53pm

(UPI) – A Japanese man borrowed some of the luck of the Irish and broke a Guinness World Record by growing a 63-leaf clover. Yoshiharu Watanabe, 45, started cross-pollinating clovers at his Nasushiobara home in 2012 with an aim toward breaking the world record.

"Since the number of leaves has increased year by year, I have been aiming for the Guinness World Records title ever since," he told Guinness World Records.

Watanabe said he used a combination of letting his clover patches pollinate naturally and hand-pollinating those with the most leaves. He said his methods weren't always successful.

Read the full story ›

×