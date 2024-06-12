A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • IN-DEPTH
  • SPECIAL
  • REPORT!
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Education IsraelWND VIDEO

How many Dems support anti-Israel campus protests? Poll has surprising answer

'Vandalism, trespassing, breaking windows, shutting down classes ... none of this is peaceful'

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published June 12, 2024 at 9:08am

S""

Police in New York City mobilize to confront anti-Israel protesters at Columbia University on Tuesday, April 30, 2024. (Video screenshot)

Police in New York City mobilize to confront anti-Israel protesters at Columbia University on Tuesday, April 30, 2024.

By John Mancini
Daily Caller News Foundation

Forty-four percent of Democrats approve of the recent anti-Israel protests on college campuses, according to a Tuesday Politico-Morning Consult poll.

While 74% of Democrats report that student protesters are “in the right” with their intentions, 48% think the protests have gone too far, according to the poll. Fifty percent of Gen Z and millennial voters, on the other hand, favor the anti-Israel demonstrations.

The Israel-Palestinian conflict has caused President Joe Biden problems, causing him lose support in states such as Michigan.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

Republican voters overwhelmingly oppose the anti-Israel protests. Nearly three-quarters of Republicans disapprove of the protest encampments, according to Politico, with 52% responding that protesters are “in the wrong,” and 31% responding that protesters are “in the right but taking things too far.”

Politico also found that one-third of young voters sympathize with both sides of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, compared to 43% of Democratic voters. Voters aged 18-34, on the other hand, tended to sympathize more with Palestinians than Israel. While Biden previously condoned students’ rights to protest, he also included that “[v]iolent protest is not protected … It’s against the law.” As a result, some Democrats fear that Biden alienates young people and Democrats more broadly.

Despite this fear, campus protests remain a relatively low priority for voters, according to the poll. Sixty-seven percent of voters claim that “campus demonstrations are important in deciding their 2024 election vote.” But nearly 97% of voters claim that economic performance will decide their vote.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Around the Web
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







How many Dems support anti-Israel campus protests? Poll has surprising answer
University rescinds rapper's honorary degree after violent video surfaces
HILARIOUS: Watch this dog go berserk when Biden appears on TV, but loves Trump!
Trump moves to dismiss classified documents case over 'evidence tampering'
16-time winner of Nathan's hot-dog eating contest banned from 2024 event
See more...
Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×