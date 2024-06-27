Many 'healthy' adults may have troubling heart condition and not even know it

(NEW YORK POST) – Take this news to heart. You could have a common condition that increases your risk of heart attack and stroke – and not even know it.

More than a quarter of “healthy” adults over 60 have undiagnosed heart valve disease, a new study from the University of East Anglia in England finds. “Heart valve disease is when one or more of the heart valves do not work like they should,” explained study co-lead author Michael Frenneaux, of the Royal Brompton Hospital.

For example, valve stenosis is when the valve doesn’t fully open, restricting blood flow in the heart. Valve regurgitation is when the valve doesn’t close properly. In that case, blood can flow in the wrong direction. “These problems can put extra strain on the heart and make the heart work harder,” Frenneaux added. “Over time, it can increase the risk of having a heart attack, stroke and other heart conditions.”

