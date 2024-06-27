A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Mapping global millionaire migration patterns in 2024

High-net-worth individuals shifting locations to preserve wealth

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published June 27, 2024 at 8:37am

(ZEROHEDGE) – The United Arab Emirates is set to attract the most millionaires in 2024, while China and the UK are expected to lose the largest number of high-net-worth individuals (HNWIs).

This graphic, via Visual Capitalist's Marcus Lu, shows the top 10 countries projected to have the highest net inflows or net outflows of HNWIs in 2024. HNWIs have a liquid investable wealth of $1 million or more. All figures come from the Henley Private Wealth Migration Report 2024.

According to Henley & Partners, 20% of HWNIs are entrepreneurs (rising to 60% for centi-millionaires and billionaires). As a result, countries that attract HWNIs from other parts of the world may see powerful benefits like job creation and investment.

