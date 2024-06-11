A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
DiversionsTHE STAR TREATMENT

Mark Wahlberg says new restaurant will offer best dining experience you've ever had

Promises customers will 'feel like they're at home'

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published June 10, 2024 at 8:54pm
Mark Wahlberg (Video screenshot)

Mark Wahlberg

(FOX BUSINESS) -- Mark Wahlberg is expanding his restaurant empire, while also inviting people to "feel like they’re at home."

"I want to have them to have the most amazing experience they’ve ever had in a restaurant. I want them to feel like they’re at home, that they are doted on and spoiled," Wahlberg told Fox News Digital of his new restaurant, Flecha.

He continued, "I’ve sent a lot of people in unannounced to really kind of see what the experience is like. I have an amazing staff, amazing team. And we are a family, we want to share our family experience, and that really translates. So come in, have an amazing experience with the food, the hospitality, drinks, just having fun. It’s an experience that you want to have over and over again."

Read the full story ›

Around the Web
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







