How the Marxist version of liberalism is destroying the West

Russian philosopher Aleksandr Dugin recently sat down with Tucker Carlson to discuss the failures of Western atheistic liberalism. He argues that it all began with the Anglo-Saxon idea of individualism, which was the wrong concept of human nature, as it severs man's relations to everything else around him. It tears down the collective identity and introduces relativism and the revolt against the traditional morality that created stability and order in Western civilization.

The concept of the individual set apart from the group is a key concept in the current liberal ideology so influenced by Marxism that has dominated the West since the fall of the Soviet empire in 1991. Francis Fukuyama rightly pointed out, says Dugin, that there are no more remaining ideologies in the West except for this type of liberalism.

Mark that this is not the historic liberalism of John Locke; read more about this here and here. The traditional Western liberalism was all about freedom of choice, democracy, personal responsibility, religious tolerance, equality among its citizens to prevent the elites' abusing power, all the while individually pursuing personal goals.

Step by step, this modern Marxist form of free-sex, free-drugs liberalism without moral boundaries preached the gospel that freedom is the "liberation" of the individual from any kind of collective identity: freedom from the family, freedom from fidelity, sexual boundaries and marriage, freedom from duty and responsibility, freedom from the church, freedom from bearing children, freedom from any moral constraints on the self.

With total legitimization of nihilism, everything is now permissible. National unity is no longer an ideal as people identify solely with subgroups in society based on race, religion, ethnicity, gender – and fight endlessly amongst each other. The destruction of the nation state is the next goal toward the total decimation of traditional democracy. "There is only one step left," Dugin says, "to arrive at the ends of this process of liberation and that is the abandonment of human identity. To be free from humanity, to have the possibility to choose to be human or not human, that is the political ideological agenda of tomorrow." He speaks of the transhumanist agenda, openly declared as a goal by WEF leader, Klaus Schwab and his good friend, Israeli professor Yuval Noah Harari.

It all began with the implementation of atheism and thereby the fierce hatred against religion and traditions. Yet, the Marxist quest for removing the influence of historic ethics, which had motivated individuals to compassion and goodness toward others for thousands of years, overlooked vital points: It ended up, to many atheist scholars' surprise, such as Europe's most important philosopher, Jürgen Habermas, weakening the collective sense of compassion, humility and empathy in society. It ended up legalizing selfishness. This became especially evident from the 1960s onward, as the founding ethics of "love one another" were no longer preached to the same degree as before. It was not fashionable to speak about the Ten Commandments as vital ideals to maintain stability, order and justice. Today, egocentrism, pride, greed, lust, dishonesty and hedonism have substituted for the classic virtues and become socially acceptable standards.

In the Templeton Prize Lecture in 1983, the famous Soviet dissident, novelist and Nobel Prize laureate, Alexandr Solzhenitsyn, said: "It was Dostoevsky who drew from the French Revolution and its seething hatred for the Church the lesson that 'revolution must necessarily begin with atheism.' That is absolutely true. The world had never before known a godlessness as organized, militarized, and tenaciously malevolent as that preached by Marxism. Within the philosophical system of Marx and Lenin and at the heart of their psychology, hatred of God is the principal driving force, more fundamental than all their political and economic pretensions. Militant atheism is not merely incidental or marginal to communist policy; it is not a side effect, but the central pivot. To achieve its diabolic ends, communism needs to control a population devoid of religious and national feeling, and this entails a destruction of faith and nationhood."

He adds: "The entire 20th century is being sucked into the vortex of atheism and self-destruction. This plunge into the abyss has aspects that are unquestionably global, dependent neither on political systems, nor on levels of economic and cultural development, nor yet on national peculiarities. And contemporary Europe, seemingly so unlike the Russia of 1913, is today on the verge of the same collapse, for all that it has been reached by a different route. Different parts of the world have followed different paths, but today they are all approaching the threshold of a common ruin."

