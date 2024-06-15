A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Masked anti-Israel protesters set fire to American flags outside Israeli consulate

Other vandals splashed red paint across Manhattan

Published June 15, 2024 at 6:23pm
An American flag is burned during an anti-American and anti-Israel protest in New York City on Monday, April 15, 2024. (Video screenshot)

(NEW YORK POST) – Disturbing images and video captured the moment three masked anti-Israel protesters ignited a pair of American flags and an Israeli flag outside the Jewish State’s consulate Wednesday.

The American flags were nearly invisible beneath the flames as the firebirds – one of whom has racked up several arrests in the last two months – stood outside the building at Second Avenue and East 42nd Street.

One man wearing a keffiyeh and “Gaza” shirt held a burning American flag as he stood in the bike lane directly in front of an NYPD booth, whose glass reflected the bright yellow flames. Another disguised man ignited an Israeli flag that immediately wilted and fell from the flagpole, video shows.

