Math prof fired after criticizing slavery reparations continues legal battle

(THE COLLEGE FIX) -- A math professor’s two-year-old lawsuit against Saint Joseph’s University, filed in the wake of controversy over his social media posts criticizing slavery reparations and other comments, continues to wind its way through the court system.

Gregory Manco sued the institution he taught at for nearly two decades, as well as coached baseball for, alleging some administrators conspired with a few left-leaning alumni to effectively “cancel” him over tweets that ran afoul of progressive dogma.

The ordeal launched after an alumnus who received an “F” in Manco’s class back in 2017 discovered four years later that the mathematician tweeted from a then-anonymous “South Jersey Giants” Twitter account, the lawsuit alleges.

