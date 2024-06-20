A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Med school system displaces Americans in favor of foreigners

Some students going overseas to study medicine

Published June 20, 2024 at 2:46pm

(Pexels)

(THE COLLEGE FIX) – U.S. medical schools are not producing enough doctors despite a growing need for medical care by an increasingly aging population, a new report reveals. The report “Why Don’t U.S. Medical Schools Produce More Doctors?” blames the Association of American Medical Colleges and American Medical Association for “slow-walking” efforts to increase enrollment.

Author Jay Greene, a Heritage Foundation senior research fellow and former professor at the University of Arkansas, told The College Fix in a recent email that foreign-educated doctors are partially filling the gap, but there are problems with that as well.

“Medical training and the healthcare system are heavily subsidized by taxpayers,” he told The Fix. “Those systems should not be creating opportunities for people overseas while driving out U.S. citizens.”

