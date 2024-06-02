Mega-donor pledges over $100 million to Trump super PAC

(THE POST MILLENNIAL) – Republican donor Miriam Adelson has pledged to spend over $100 million on Donald Trump's campaign to support him in his presidential bid. Adelson is the wife of the late billionaire Sheldon Adelson, a casino owner and political donor who gave $20 million to Trump in 2016.

Adelson is an Israeli-born doctor who specializes in substance abuse, per Forward New, and she is set to bankroll bring pro-Trump super PAC, Preserve America, back after it was originally formed in 2020. Her late husband, Sheldon Adelson, was the single largest donor during Trump's 2016 run and demanded Trump bring the Israeli embassy to Jerusalem when he won.

Other billionaires have also pledged their support for Trump in recent weeks, including founder of Pershing Square Capital Management Bill Ackman, who has been a harsh critic of colleges in America on the topic of antisemitism amid the rise in Gaza camp protests around the country and is likely to endorse the 45th president in his election against Biden.

