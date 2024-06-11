A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Faith ScandalsTESTING THE FAITH

Megapastor steps away from leadership duties 'due to sin'

'We are required to repent and restore our relationship with God'

Published June 10, 2024 at 8:31pm

(CHRISTIAN POST) -- The leader of the 11,000-member Oak Cliff Bible Fellowship church in Dallas, Texas, Pastor Tony Evans, is stepping away from his pastoral duties for a season of restoration "due to sin," the church announced.

"On Sunday, June 9, at both services, Dr. Tony Evans announced that he will step away from his senior pastoral duties at OCBF. This difficult decision was made after tremendous prayer and multiple meetings with Dr. Evans and the church elders," the church's elder board said in a statement posted on the church website.

The board stated that it is "obligated to govern the church in accordance with the scriptures."

Read the full story ›

