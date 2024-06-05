Meghan Markle may not like her new name if stripped of royal title

(FOX NEWS) -- Meghan Markle would be known as "Princess Henry" if she lost her title - but it's unlikely to happen, one royal expert told Fox News Digital.

Kinsey Schofield, host of the To Di for Daily podcast, said that stripping the Sussexes of their royal titles would take more than a decision from the House of Windsor.

"A lot of us feel like Harry and Meghan take advantage of their titles and would like to see them stripped of them, but that’s not a conversation that has happened between King Charles and Prince William in years," Schofield claimed.

