Members of Amazonian tribe hooked on porn, social media after gaining internet access

(HUMAN EVENTS) – The Marubo people of Brazil's Amazon rainforest have long been among the most isolated on the planet, and as a result, their way of life was largely insulated from outside influence. In September 2023, however, that all changed for one village when internet was introduced via Elon Musk's Starlink.

Before long, the 2,000-member community began witnessing an increase in issues typically reserved for western societies. Young people had become glued to their phones, gossip was being spread via social media, and many were developing addictions to pornography, the aggressive actions depicted in the content being experimented with in real life. Additionally, many elders in the tribe have feared that their largely oral traditions are at risk of being ignored by the next generation, and lost for good.

n an interview with the New York Times, elders explained that they had been optimistic when the technology first arrived, citing the fact that they were finally able to join video calls with relatives who had left the tribe and lived elsewhere and more easily contact the outside world during emergency situations. "Now, things have gotten worse," one elder said. "Young people have gotten lazy because of the internet. They're learning the ways of the white people."

