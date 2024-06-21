A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
EducationTHE RELIGION OF PIECES

Middle school apologizes for teaching the Islamic State is a terrorist organization

Received backlash from Muslim group

Published June 21, 2024 at 11:17am

(THE POST MILLENNIAL) – A New Jersey middle school has apologized after a quiz stated that the Islamic State is a terrorist organization. A Muslim group urged its followers to "call and email everyone that you can" in response to the quiz prompt. The Islamic State, otherwise known as ISIS, is designated as a terrorist organization by the United States.

The group, "Teaching While Muslim" (TWM), criticized the quiz answer on social media, writing in an Instagram post on Wednesday, "We have seen anti Muslim & anti Palestinian sentiments, teachers, and content in our schools over and over again. But we must not allow it to continue. Call and email everyone that you can. This is NOT okay on a million levels. Go. And yes. This is real." Included in the post were the hashtags "anti-Muslim racism" and "Islamophobia."

The Director of National Intelligence says of "ISIS is a Salafi-jihadist group that has conducted and inspired terrorist attacks worldwide, resulting in thousands killed or injured."

