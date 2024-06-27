Mom claims she was kicked off plane for accidentally misgendering flight attendant

(NEW YORK POST) – A Texas woman traveling with her 16-month-old son and mother claims she was kicked off her flight home Wednesday after she accidentally misgendered a flight attendant.

Jenna Longoria, a women’s health and hormone expert from outside Austin, was boarding her flight around 9 a.m. at San Francisco International Airport when she said she slipped up and addressed the United crew member by the wrong pronoun multiple times, she told The Post.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

When [the flight attendant], who identifies as a woman, gave me our boarding passes, I said, ‘Thank you, sir.’ That is it. That is it,” Longoria, still confused over the incident, told The Post on Wednesday night. “She got upset. I walked to the plane to go down the aisle. Then she held my mother back and wouldn’t let her come with me [past the gate].”

Read the full story ›