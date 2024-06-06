'Moment of truth' has arrived for Attorney General Merrick Garland

Merrick Garland, Joe Biden's pick to be attorney general, soon will be informing Americans, through his actions, whether he is the "apolitical" law enforcement expert he promised to be, or not.

That's the verdict from constitutional expert Jonathan Turley, a law professor at George Washington University.

Turley has testified multiple times before Congress as an expert on the Constitution.

His comments arose because of a referral by members of Congress of Hunter Biden and James Biden to the Department of Justice for lying to Congress.

The question now is what will Garland do with those referrals, which he is not required to prosecute.

Turley wrote, "For each of us, there often comes a moment when our principles are put to an undeniable and unavoidable test. It may be as simple as cheating on a test, shoplifting a product, or admitting to a wrong. It is natural to want to avoid such moments, particularly when we cannot even admit to ourselves that we may not be the person we have long claimed.

"For Attorney General Merrick Garland, that moment of truth has finally arrived. Garland has long maintained that he is an apolitical attorney general who does not even consider the political consequences of his actions. Over the last three years, some of us have questioned that commitment in a series of actions or, more importantly, non-actions. Yet, Garland has always been able to evade responsibility by shifting decision-making to others or claiming a lack of knowledge."

But the referrals now leave Garland no room to "maneuver."

Three House committees, Oversight, Judiciary and Ways and Means, have accused the two Bidens of perjury.

"The evidence of false answers to Congress is overwhelming and Garland’s department has prosecuted Trump associates and others with far less in past cases, including the prosecution of former Trump National Security Adviser Michael Flynn," said Turley.

He quoted from the charges from Congress:

"During his deposition, Hunter Biden made false statements about holding a position at Rosemont Seneca Bohai (RSB), a corporate entity that received millions of dollars from foreign individuals and entities who met with then-Vice President Biden before and after transmitting money to the RSB account that then transferred funds to Hunter Biden. After deposing Hunter Biden, the Committees obtained documents showing Hunter Biden represented that he was the corporate secretary of RSB. Additionally, Hunter Biden during his testimony relayed an entirely fictitious account about threatening text messages he sent to his Chinese business partner while invoking his father’s presence with him as he wrote the messages. Hunter Biden testified he had transmitted this threat to an unrelated individual with the same surname. However, documents released by the Committee on Ways and Means demonstrate conclusively that Hunter Biden made this threat to the intended individual, and bank records prove Hunter Biden’s Chinese business partners wired millions of dollars to his company after his threat. A portion of the proceeds has been traced to Joe Biden’s bank account. During James Biden’s transcribed interview, he stated that Joe Biden did not meet with Tony Bobulinski, a business associate of James and Hunter Biden, in 2017 while pursuing a deal with a Chinese entity, CEFC China Energy. His statements were contradicted not only by Mr. Bobulinski, but Hunter Biden. Mr. Bobulinski also produced text messages that establish the events leading up to and immediately following his meeting with Joe Biden on May 2, 2017.

"Both men knew and prepared for these questions. They were widely discussed before their testimony. They appear to have knowingly lied. The question is what Garland is now prepared to do about it," Turley said.

He noted he supported the Garland appointment at the time, believing "his claim that he would not allow political considerations to cloud his judgment."

But then he "grew more critical as I saw Garland struggling to avoid decisions that would work against President Biden or his family."

He noted in cases involving Trump associates, the DOJ jumped into action with grand juries.

Now it is up to Garland to meet his "moment of truth," or shrink from it.

The referrals come from Reps. James Comer, R-Ky., Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, and Jason Smith, R-Mo.

They are leading the House impeachment inquiry into Joe Biden, and they detailed in a letter the "overwhelming evidence" of felony false statement and perjury violations.

They included in their letter to the DOJ 60 pages of documentation "about the lies."

