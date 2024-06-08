Harold Hutchison

MSNBC host Joy Reid laughed when a guest unleashed a racially charged rant targeting Supreme Court Associate Justice Clarence Thomas and other black Republicans and conservatives Thursday evening.

Elie Mystal, the justice correspondent for The Nation, claimed that Thomas, Republican Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina, Republican Rep. Byron Donalds of Florida and conservative commentator Candace Owens held their views and expressed them for money when Reid mentioned a report from Fix the Court, which claims that Thomas has received over $4 million in gifts during his tenure on the Supreme Court.

“I think it’s important for people to ask what are these people paying for? What are they getting for their $4 million they have given to Clarence Thomas over the past 20 years? What they’re getting, just to link your last segment together, what they’re getting is what Byron Donalds wants,” Mystal told Reid. “What they’re getting is Jim Crow. What they’re getting is a guy like Clarence Thomas who like Byron Donalds’ entire judicial philosophy is that well, some negroes are magic. No matter what the white man does to us, we can just rise above as long as they don’t shoot us or kill us or rape us or drown us. If you tell people that, if you’re black, if you’re Donalds, if you’re Thomas and you tell white people that, they will give you money.”

WATCH:

Joy Reid Bursts Into Laughter As MSNBC Guest Goes On Racial Tirade Against Clarence Thomas, Black Republicans pic.twitter.com/w53DoKdDYo — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) June 7, 2024



“That’s what’s happened to Clarence Thomas for 20 years,” Mystal continued. “He’s told white folks exactly what they want to hear, ruled exactly as they would like him to rule. And done it as their black friend, and so the money is just pouring out, and you see it in these reports where, again, Clarence Thomas — in the figures that we saw today, you know, Sam Alito made like $200,000 [in] disclosed gifts over the past 20 years. Antonin Scalia, the hero of their movement, around $200,000. Clarence Thomas, $4 million.”

Donalds, seen as a potential vice presidential pick for former President Donald Trump, clashed with the MSNBC host earlier Thursday over a discussion about marriage rates for black families.

Reid shook her head as Mystal continued his rant.

“It’s wild,” the MSNBC host said.

“That’s why Tim Scott exists, that’s why Byron Donalds exists, that’s why Candace Owens exists, because the grift is good,” Mystal said. “There’s a lot of money in telling white folks what they need to hear.”

Scott and Donalds did not immediately respond to requests for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

