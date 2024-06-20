'If Nasrallah wants to take down Israel's power grid, he only needs to make a call,' Noga CEO says

(JERUSALEM POST) – CEO of Noga - Israel Independent System Operator Ltd., Shaul Goldstein, said there is no guarantee that there will be electricity in Israel in the event of a future war with Hezbollah on Thursday at the Institute for National Security Studies conference in Sderot.

“After 72 hours without electricity in Israel, living here will be impossible. We are not in a good state and unprepared for a real war," Goldstein said. He added that Hezbollah could easily take down Israel's power grid.

“If Nasrallah wants to take down Israel's power grid, he only needs to make a phone call to the person in charge of Beirut's power system, which looks exactly like Israel's. He doesn't even need a drone; he can call a second-year electrical engineering student and ask where the most critical points in Israel are – everything is on the internet. I won't say it here, but anyone who goes on the internet can find it,” Goldstein said.

