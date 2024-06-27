Nation passes resolution against mob lynchings after man burned alive for blasphemy

(CHRISTIAN POST) – The National Assembly of Pakistan has passed a resolution to ensure the safety of all citizens, including religious minorities, in the wake of a horrific incident where a local tourist was tortured and killed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province’s Swat Valley after being accused of desecrating a copy of the Quran.

Pakistan’s Defense Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif this week urged the National Assembly to adopt a clear stance against such acts of violence. “This House takes serious notice of the recent mob lynchings of our citizens accused of offenses in Swat and Sargodha,” Arab News quoted Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar as saying while presenting the resolution.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

“It is noted with grave concern that such incidents have recently increased in different parts of the country,” the minister added. “The House strongly condemns these horrific and tragic incidents which cannot be tolerated in any civilized society.”

Read the full story ›