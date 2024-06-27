A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Nation passes resolution against mob lynchings after man burned alive for blasphemy

Local tourist accused of desecrating copy of the Quran

Published June 27, 2024 at 10:16am

(CHRISTIAN POST) – The National Assembly of Pakistan has passed a resolution to ensure the safety of all citizens, including religious minorities, in the wake of a horrific incident where a local tourist was tortured and killed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province’s Swat Valley after being accused of desecrating a copy of the Quran.

Pakistan’s Defense Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif this week urged the National Assembly to adopt a clear stance against such acts of violence. “This House takes serious notice of the recent mob lynchings of our citizens accused of offenses in Swat and Sargodha,” Arab News quoted Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar as saying while presenting the resolution.

“It is noted with grave concern that such incidents have recently increased in different parts of the country,” the minister added. “The House strongly condemns these horrific and tragic incidents which cannot be tolerated in any civilized society.”

