Navy's 2nd-highest officer caught in bribery scandal

(RVM NEWS) – Federal prosecutors have arrested Robert P. Burke, the former Navy vice chief of operations, on serious bribery charges. Burke, 62, from Coconut Creek, Florida, is accused of steering government contracts in exchange for a lucrative job offer post-retirement.

During his tenure overseeing American naval forces across Europe, Russia, and much of Africa, Burke allegedly directed a contract to an unnamed company in return for a $500,000 yearly salary and 100,000 stock options. Co-chief executives of the company, Yongchul “Charlie” Kim, 50, and Meghan Messenger, 47, both from New York, also face charges for their involvement in the scheme.

From August 2018 to July 2019, the company conducted a workforce training pilot program for a small segment of the Navy. Despite the Navy terminating this contract in late 2019 and instructing the company to cease contact with Burke, the executives met with him again in July 2021. They proposed that he use his influence to secure a larger contract, estimated to be worth “triple digit millions,” in exchange for a post-retirement job.

