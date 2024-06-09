A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Israel World

Netanyahu to address joint session of Congress on July 24

Invitation 'symbolizes the U.S. and Israel's enduring relationship'

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published June 9, 2024 at 4:03pm
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (Video screenshot)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

(JNS) -- Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will address a joint session of Congress on July 24, congressional leaders announced on Thursday.

House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.), House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.), Senate Majority leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) extended the invitation late last month, and now the date has been set.

In a statement published by McConnell’s office on Thursday, the four men said the invitation “symbolizes the U.S. and Israel’s enduring relationship and will offer Prime Minister [Benjamin] Netanyahu the opportunity to share the Israeli government’s vision for defending their democracy, combatting terror, and establishing just and lasting peace in the region.”

Read the full story ›

