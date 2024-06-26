A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • IN-DEPTH
  • SPECIAL
  • REPORT!
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Israel WorldWARS AND RUMORS OF WARS

Netanyahu expects ICC to grant arrest warrants against him soon

Could be prior to his July 24 address to the U.S. Congress

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published June 26, 2024 at 10:22am
Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday, April 30, 2024. (Video screenshot)

Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday, April 30, 2024.

(JNS) -- Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Tuesday that he believes the International Criminal Court in The Hague will soon approve the ICC prosecutor’s request to issue arrest warrants against himself and Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant.

He made the remarks during a meeting on Tuesday evening with Justice Minister Yariv Levin, Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer and Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara, Ynet reported.

Netanyahu suggested that the warrants could be issued before his address to the U.S. Congress on July 24.

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Around the Web
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Texas dad suing for retaliatory arrest reveals new evidence of corruption
Netanyahu expects ICC to grant arrest warrants against him soon
U.S.: Hamas formally rejected hostage deal
Left-wing group slams Moms for Liberty without looking in the mirror
WATCH: CNN data guru paints bleak picture for Biden ahead of debate
See more...
Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×