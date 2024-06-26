Netanyahu expects ICC to grant arrest warrants against him soon

(JNS) -- Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Tuesday that he believes the International Criminal Court in The Hague will soon approve the ICC prosecutor’s request to issue arrest warrants against himself and Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant.

He made the remarks during a meeting on Tuesday evening with Justice Minister Yariv Levin, Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer and Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara, Ynet reported.

Netanyahu suggested that the warrants could be issued before his address to the U.S. Congress on July 24.

