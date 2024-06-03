A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Israel World

Netanyahu: U.S. portrayal of Israeli proposal to Hamas 'not accurate'

'I am not willing to stop the war'

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published June 3, 2024 at 2:11pm
Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu welcomes Joe Biden at Ben-Gurion Airport, Oct. 18, 2023. Photo by Avi Ohayon/Israel GPO)

(JNS) -- U.S. President Joe Biden’s portrayal of Israel’s proposal to Hamas was inaccurate, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told the Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee on Monday.

“I am not willing to stop the war. I will not describe the details of the deal, but what the president of the United States described is not accurate,” Netanyahu said during a closed-door session, the Kan News public broadcaster reported.

“We can stop the fighting for 42 days in order to return hostages, but we will not give up on total victory,” he was said to have told lawmakers.

Read the full story ›

