A firebrand Republican senator has been caught on a hot microphone explaining why Joe Biden's decision to open the nation's southern border when he took office has been such a problem.

President Donald Trump had instituted a list of security measures that had cut down on the number of illegal aliens entering the country greatly.

Biden reversed all of that on his first day in the Oval Office, and since then upward of 10 million illegals have violated America's border and entered.



Republicans long have been critical of his agenda, and now with an election looming, even Democrats facing hard re-election fights have pressured him to do something.

His executive order issued on Tuesday purportedly is to address the problem, although analysts say it will be largely ineffective because of the huge numbers of illegals it still will allow.

GOP members held news conference to condemn Biden, and as the members were leaving one was caught on a hot mike.

"Bottom line, never trust a man whose uncle was eaten by cannibals," said Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa.

HOT MIC: @SenJoniErnst to @SenJohnKennedy following the Senate GOP border press conference -- "Bottom line, never trust a man whose uncle was eaten by cannibals." pic.twitter.com/eb8mUGhc0r — Joe Karwacki (@JoeKarwacki) June 4, 2024

RedState explained that was a reference to "the weird, false story Joe Biden told about his Uncle Bosey, whose plane went down in Papua New Guinea during World War II. Biden didn't tell the truth about his uncle's service or how the plane went down, and there was no evidence at all that cannibals were involved in any way.

"That even managed to offend the Prime Minister of Papua New Guinea, who said, 'President Biden's remarks may have been a slip of the tongue; however, my country does not deserve to be labeled as such.'"

The report continued, "It's such a perfect comment on Biden because so much of what he says is just straight-up malarkey. And it's great advice that hopefully voters remember come November because imagine how twisted a person you are when you even lie about how your uncle died to make it more dramatic."

Biden could have secured the border long ago – instead of undoing Trump‘s policies on DAY ONE. pic.twitter.com/pqEhT6hRvQ — Joni Ernst (@SenJoniErnst) June 4, 2024

It was explained earlier by GOP members that Biden could have headed off the entire border catastrophe if he's just continued President Trump's policies when he took office.

