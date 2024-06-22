New recruit will soon become tallest college basketball player of all time

(NEW YORK POST) – Olivier Rioux makes Zach Edey look like Muggsy Bogues. An incoming Florida basketball freshman, Rioux has gone viral in recent days after internet sleuths discovered his bio page on the school’s athletic website lists him at a staggering 7-foot-9.

That height would make the Montreal native the tallest college basketball player of all time, passing former 7-foot-8 Florida Tech and Mountain State center Paul Sturgess, according to Fox Sports.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

Rioux previously entered the Guinness World Book of Records in 2022 as the tallest living male teenager. “As a child, Olivier spent hours looking through his Guinness World Records books, studying the tallest people, and comparing himself to every record holder,” Guinness wrote in September 2021.

Read the full story ›