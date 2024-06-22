A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
New recruit will soon become tallest college basketball player of all time

School's athletic website lists him at a staggering 7-foot-9

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published June 22, 2024 at 10:50am
Olivier Rioux at 7 feet, 9 inches (video screenshot)

Olivier Rioux at 7 feet, 9 inches

(NEW YORK POST) – Olivier Rioux makes Zach Edey look like Muggsy Bogues. An incoming Florida basketball freshman, Rioux has gone viral in recent days after internet sleuths discovered his bio page on the school’s athletic website lists him at a staggering 7-foot-9.

That height would make the Montreal native the tallest college basketball player of all time, passing former 7-foot-8 Florida Tech and Mountain State center Paul Sturgess, according to Fox Sports.

Rioux previously entered the Guinness World Book of Records in 2022 as the tallest living male teenager. “As a child, Olivier spent hours looking through his Guinness World Records books, studying the tallest people, and comparing himself to every record holder,” Guinness wrote in September 2021.

Around the Web
