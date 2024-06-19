New study proves what a 'regular connection with God' can do in young person's life

(FAITHWIRE) -- The willingness to forgive is a powerful indicator of human flourishing, according to new data from the American Bible Society’s “State of the Bible USA 2024 Report.”

The most recent data, released last week, was predicated, in part, on a proclamation with which respondents were asked to agree or disagree. It read, “I am able to sincerely forgive whatever someone else has done to me, regardless of whether they ever ask for forgiveness or not.”

Respondents’ responses to this statement offered key insights into how a willingness to grant forgiveness — a key concept embedded in the Christian faith — can impact people’s happiness.

