News org pushes Americans to give up paper towels to fight climate change

(NEWSBUSTERS) – The climate change cult is alive and well in legacy media. ABC News’s Good Morning America wants Americans to give up paper towels to “help the planet.”

During the June 18 edition of Good Morning America, Chief Climate Correspondent Ginger Zee and Consumer Correspondent Becky Worley chose to fearmonger over climate change to push Americans to give up a convenient kitchen item. After Zee informed viewers that “It is time to break that habit [of using paper towels],” Worley complained about the environmental impact of paper towel use.

“[Paper towels] also contribute to climate change. In the U.S., we use more than 13 billion pounds of paper towels every year. That's more than 3,000 tons wasted every day in the U.S. alone. The wood used to make it means fewer trees exist to absorb CO2,” Worley said.

