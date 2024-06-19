NFL legend's viral doorbell-camera moment takes new twist amid love-life rumors

(DAILY MAIL) -- When Tom Brady mocked Bill Belichick in Ring footage of the football coach doing a bare-chested walk of shame at his roast in April the quarterback appeared to have no clue whose home he was leaving.

But DailyMail.com can reveal the ex-Patriots coach was sneaking out of the Massachusetts home of his 24-year-old former cheerleader girlfriend, Jordon Hudson at the time.

Brady, who joked about his beloved coach doing the walk of shame on his Netflix roast, seemingly had no clue the home belonged to Belichick's new girlfriend, who is 48 years his junior.

