North Korean troops will be 'cannon fodder' if sent to Ukraine, Pentagon says

(ZEROHEDGE) – Following on the heels of Putin's visit to Pyongyang last week where he inked a strategic defense cooperation agreement with Kim Jong Un, North Korea is reportedly sending a contingency of troops to assist in Russia's military operations in Ukraine.

South Korea's TV Chosun cited a Seoul official to say specifically the north will send construction and engineering units to Ukraine as soon as next month, according to Reuters. They will reportedly assist in rebuilding efforts for areas under Russian control. It true this could further 'internationalize' the conflict and might in turn trigger greater NATO involvement, possibly even the deployment of Western troops.

However, the news of Pyongyang deploying engineering troops is anything but confirmed at this point, given it appears to have originated in South Korean media.

