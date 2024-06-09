'Nothing ordinary': DOJ admits Biden's special counsel transcripts inaccurate

A huge fight has developed over access to the actual audio tapes made by special counsel Robert Hur, who investigated Joe Biden for taking and keeping classified government documents and concluded he likely did it.

But then Hur said he wasn't recommending a criminal charge against Biden because of his "diminished" capacity.

The result gave Republicans new ammunition in their argument that Biden is incompetent to be president, while Democrats raged at the revelation, including White House staff members who tried to get Hur to change his report.

He didn't, explaining he needed to include the reasoning for not recommending a criminal case.



While printed transcripts of Biden's interview with Hur have been released, the actual audio tapes have not, even though that's been requested. Biden is claiming executive privilege and Department of Justice officials say such a move could discourage others from participating in DOJ interviews.

But government watchdog Judicial Watch has unleashed a bombshell report, that the transcripts are not identical to the spoken word of the tape recordings.

The watchdog group cited the White House's own admission of the differences.

They may be considered insignificant by some, such as "missing 'filler words (such as 'um' or 'uh')' and words that 'may have been repeated when spoken (such as 'I, I' or 'and, and')'…"

The report noted that the DOJ also is claiming that "AI" could be "used to alter Biden's words" so the material should be kept secret.

A court filing by the DOJ claims the transcripts "accurately capture" the spoken words, but even so, they are not identical. The filing claimed the "differences" are not substantive.

Tom Fitton, Judicial Watch chief, pointedly added, "Wow. Judicial Watch’s FOIA lawsuit forced the Biden team to admit what everyone suspected – that the transcript is not accurate and was changed in a way to help Biden.

"There is nothing ordinary about this, and the transcript inaccuracy issues seem to help Biden’s political campaign needs. We today initiated a new FOIA request on this Biden’s Nixonian tape scandal."

The DOJ has been the subject of Freedom of Information Act cases over access to the audio recordings, which it has promised it will keep secret.

