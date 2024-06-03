A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • IN-DEPTH
  • SPECIAL
  • REPORT!
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
MoneyON WALL STREET

NYSE technical issue impacting stock prices

Incorrectly showed Berkshire Hathaway down 99%

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published June 3, 2024 at 3:52pm

(Image by Oleg Gamulinskiy from Pixabay)

(CNBC) -- A technical issue on Monday caused the A-class shares of Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway to appear to be down nearly 100% on the New York Stock Exchange for most of the morning trading period.

Trading was halted in those shares, as well as in Barrick Gold and Nuscale Power, which had also seen dramatic falls. All three stocks have since resumed trading.

The NYSE said that the problems stemmed from the price-bands published by the Consolidated Tape Association, the organization used by major exchanges to jointly provide real-time stock quotes. The NYSE said at roughly 11:45 a.m. ET that the issues had been resolved and trading was back to normal. A spokesperson said the exchange is reviewing potentially impacted trades.

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Around the Web
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







What's happening in North Carolina's high schools about Israel?
Trump-backed candidate defeated in GOP Senate primary
Chain restaurant to shutter nearly 50 locations after minimum wage hike
'Praise God': Marvel actress fulfills wish to leave Hollywood
Meghan Markle may not like her new name if stripped of royal title
See more...
Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×