A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • IN-DEPTH
  • SPECIAL
  • REPORT!
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
DiversionsLIFE AND LEISURE

Obese woman wins state beauty pageant and people have questions

Organizers insist intent of competition was to 'foster a positive self-image'

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published June 8, 2024 at 10:57am
Miss Alabama (video screenshot)

Miss Alabama

(MODERNITY) – An obese woman has won Miss Alabama, with the organizers of the contest insisting that the intention of the beauty pageant was to “foster a positive self-image.”

After Sara Milliken learned that she had won the competition and would go on to represent her state at the national level, she hit back at critics who questioned her weight. “Even something that you type over a screen can have a lasting impression on people,” she told WKRG.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

According to a report by the news network, “The purpose of the national American Miss program is to grow confidence and foster a positive self-image.” This despite the fact that the level of obesity displayed by Milliken is linked with all manner of horrible diseases like diabetes, heart disease, strokes, and certain cancers.

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Around the Web
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Obese woman wins state beauty pageant and people have questions
Apollo 8 astronaut who took iconic 'Earthrise' photo dies in small plane crash
Why black families were stronger during the Jim Crow era
'People are outraged at this miscarriage of justice'
The receipts on Liz Cheney's bogus J6 Committee
See more...
Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×