One giant problem using geotracking to prove Trump directed 'insurrection'

WASHINGTON – The Department of Justice, in its strategy for prosecuting former President Donald Trump for supposedly masterminding an "insurrection" during the Jan. 6, 2021 "Save America" rally, has inadvertently bolstered – many would say confirmed – the case that Democrats rigged the 2020 presidential election.

Prosecutors obtained a search warrant to access data from Trump's cellphone used in the White House, and after an unpublicized court battle ultimately obtained a massive cache of data culled from Trump's accounts, including location data.

Special counsel Jack Smith notified the U.S. District Court that the government's expert witnesses were using the location data extracted from Trump's phone and Geographic Information Systems to make their case for a criminal conviction of the former commander-in-chief for supposedly launching his army of supporters against members of Congress and conspiring to instigate a bloodbath to overthrow the U.S. government on Jan. 6.

The cellphone data reveals Trump’s day-to-day footprint and communications in his final weeks in office, "including the periods of time during which Trump's phone was locked and the Twitter application was open on January 6," Smith wrote in the government’s "Summary of Anticipated Expert Testimony" to presiding U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan.

The experts, unidentified by name in the filing, will "specifically" identify "the periods of time during which Trump’s phone was unlocked and the Twitter application was open on January 6," the special prosecutor notes.

Prosecutors have also extracted data from Trump's aide, described in the court filing only as "Individual 1" in the days leading up to Jan. 6 and the post-election period.

Using geolocation data the DOJ confiscated from cellphone accounts of up to a million Americans who attended the Washington, D.C., protests on Jan. 6, the expert witnesses will "aid the jury in understanding the movements of individuals toward the Capitol area during and after the defendant’s speech."

The prosecution is also slated to present testimony from former Vice President Mike Pence and dozens of Trump’s closest aides and advisers in its case against the Republican 2024 presidential nominee.

The government's confiscation of Trump's cellphone unprecedentedly undermines the president’s immunity. In fact, Trump's Jan. 6 trial is indefinitely postponed until the Supreme Court decides on presidential immunity. The high court's ruling is expected this month and could come any day.

But there’s another underlying problem with the Justice Department’s prosecutorial scheme.

Democrats utterly dismissed the legitimacy of geotracking in "2000 Mules," the banned film documentary in which the conservative group True the Vote used the technology to showcase with precision how many times "community organizers" stuffed the ballot boxes in battleground states with illegal ballots for Democrats to systematically rig the election for Joe Biden in 2020.

True the Vote paid $2 million through commercial brokers for the cell phone "geotracking" or "geolocator" data from swing states leading up to the presidential election. Using the pinpoint precision of the forensic technique of geotracking, ballot "mules" – like "drug mules" who carry illegal drugs across the border for criminal cartels – took sacks of ballots provided by leftwing political activist organizations and repeatedly dumped those ballots in collection boxes. Over 2,000 of the tracked phones were geolocated in the immediate vicinity of 10 or more ballot drop boxes.

True the Vote then analyzed the GPS data to show the mules visited left-wing nonprofit organizations, then drove to many different ballot drop boxes on the same day, repeatedly – day after day, for weeks.

Under the guise of dropping off grandma's ballot, mules visited 10 to 100 different drop boxes and did it over again the next day and the next and the next. One ballot mule visited drop boxes in six different counties. Geotracking also indicated that at least 10% of the ballot mules were participants in the violent Antifa riots that wracked America throughout the summer of 2020.

Usually between the hours of 1 a.m. and 4 a.m., mules are seen in "2000 Mules" wearing surgical gloves as they stuff ballots into the drop boxes. Then they remove the surgical gloves and toss them into nearby trash cans. The film explains that the mules began wearing gloves the day after ballot-harvesters were arrested in one state, after law enforcement traced their fingerprints on ballots.

"Fact-checkers" immediately claimed geotracking is not that accurate and therefore unreliable. And more recently, a Georgia man, who was shown with his face blurred in "2000 Mules" as he placed ballots into a ballot box, sued Salem Media Group for distributing the film. The network settled and issued a public apology, vowing to stop distributing what CNN described as "a discredited conspiracy theory film." The suspect’s name was never used in the documentary, nor were any other names.

Nevertheless, the hundreds of actual ballot mules face no legal repercussion for having been caught on camera breaking the law. And J6 "domestic terrorists" are doxed by sedition hunters, made famous on the FBI’s Most Wanted List and slandered by mainstream media while their online footprint prior to Jan. 6 is scrubbed from the web.

Ballot harvesters caught on camera skate as the FBI continues, nearly four years after the Capitol riot, to prosecute Americans who committed no violent crimes while protesting on the Capitol grounds, steadily arresting an average of one new suspect per day – based on that same "imprecise" geotracking data.

Oops.

Geotracking cell phone locations is precise, except when it isn’t, according to the Justice Department amid its historic creative and selective political prosecution of political dissidents.

When geotracking is used to obtain damning proof that Democrats stole the election, state-run "fact-checkers" claim the technology is unreliable.

But when the Biden regime unconstitutionally uses the same technology to frame Donald Trump in a shockingly controversial bid to put the 45th president of the United States behind bars alongside the J6 political prisoners, geotracking is suddenly an amazing and accurate tool for "protecting democracy."

Legal experts fighting the political persecution of Jan. 6 defendants are sounding alarm on the absurd double-standard.

"Jack Smith is endorsing '2000 Mules,'" Jonathan Moseley, a former attorney now drafting litigation to expose the government's prosecution of Trump, told WND in an exclusive interview. "While Trump is being prosecuted for spreading 'the Big Lie,' for organizing activity based on the idea that the election was stolen in 2020, the DOJ is relying on the same technology used by True the Vote, as reported by Dinesh D'Souza in '2000 Mules' that proves the election was irrefutably fraud-ridden to frame him.

"Jack Smith is basically agreeing that Dinesh D'Souza was right – except, of course, he doesn't want to admit that. It is starting to seem that Jack Smith is not very bright."

Moseley previously represented Proud Boys leader Zachary Rehl, convicted of seditious conspiracy and sentenced to 15 years in prison for demonstrating at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 as police shot, gassed and bombed peaceful protesters. Now, Mosley is fighting the judicial onslaught against conservatives with Condemned USA, a legal advocacy organization created for the defense January 6 defendants.

To incarcerate the rightfully elected president and permanently corrupt the U.S. electoral system, the government must continue to advance the Jan. 6 "seditious conspiracy" narrative, the same pretext it used to frame high-profile defendants like former Proud Boys national chairman Enrique Tarrio, the only J6 political prisoner who was not even in Washington, D.C. during the Capitol riot, yet who was handed a 22-year prison sentence.

"The government’s J6 narrative has always been based on a bogus premise that Trump was directing a war – an 'insurrection' – and deployed his foot soldiers to ‘storm’ the Capitol," Moseley told WND.

"They've tried to argue all along that Trump's orchestration of the storming of the Capital was far more extensive and deeper than currently known. They've always been trying to make this assertion.

"There is no evidence of that," he continued. "So, they are desperate to find more to find anything to prove this lie. That's why they're pressuring people into plea deals. They are torturing some of these Jan. 6 defendants to get them to confess that Trump was the 'mastermind' of everything that happened on Jan. 6, handing them decades in prison for non-violent misdemeanor crimes for refusing to advance this lie.

"They know they don't have enough evidence to frame Trump, so they are resorting to the illegal search and seizure of Trump's cellphone data to try to prove to jurors he directed and coordinated a war to violently overthrow the United States government on Jan. 6.

"We see ballots falling all over the sidewalk in '2000 Mules.' Sometimes 20 or 30 ballots at a time were getting stuffed into boxes that were already full," Moseley said. "Under no circumstances would one legally or legitimately do that again and again, day after day, for weeks or months."

D.C. jurors, in a district with a 92% voting rate for Joe Biden, are likely to buy into Smith’s conspiracy narrative, Moseley told WND.

"Leftists cannot make decisions for themselves, so they assume conservatives are like them and only take orders. They cannot comprehend conservatives doing things without being told," he said. "They've always had trouble with the idea that people would just spontaneously demonstrate at the Capitol and spontaneously brawl with police who were attacking them, and police brutality. They're sheep. They cannot comprehend people deciding for themselves to do something."

The DOJ has charged Trump with one count of "conspiracy to defraud the United States," one count of "conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding" and one count of "obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding."

Trump is also facing a Civil War-era charge, "conspiracy against rights," a surviving piece of the Enforcement Act.

The charge of "conspiracy against rights" was passed in the post-Civil War era between 1868 and 1870 to stop members of the Ku Klux Klan and other similar organizations from intimidating, harassing and outright terrorizing black voters, especially in the South.

Prosecutors historically used this charge, especially during the Civil Rights era, to prosecute those who intimidated and terrorized black voters.

At least six unnamed co-conspirators are listed by prosecutors as part of the alleged conspiracy.

There is no guarantee the Supreme Court’s ruling on presidential immunity expected this month will be in Trump’s favor.

"They know this needs to be settled soon," Moseley told WND. "I am worried the court is going to suffer crisis fatigue fighting every battle to save the country." He added, "This is not a normal caseload."

