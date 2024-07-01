O'Reilly: 'Decision has been made that Biden will quit the campaign'

Bill O'Reilly, the former Fox News powerhouse of "The No-Spin Zone," is saying "the decision has been made" to have Joe Biden quit the 2024 presidential campaign.

O'Reilly made the announcement, yet to be confirmed, on his X feed Sunday afternoon, stating in two messages:

"Here's a Biden update from http://BillOReilly.com news headquarters. The decision has been made that the President will quit the campaign. Two reasons: Democrat internal polling says he cannot recover from the debate, and fundraising is drying up."

"So, it's over for Joe. But the White House doesn't yet know how or when to make the announcement. Stay close," he concluded.

In his most recent column reacting to Thursday's disastrous performance by Biden in the debate against former President Donald Trump, O'Reilly wrote:

"So what now? The world's most powerful country finds itself in a political conundrum.

"President Biden has been unmasked before the entire world. What was definitively known by only a few Biden insiders is now an undeniable fact: the most powerful man in the world is mentally diminished beyond fixing."

CNN reported Sunday: "Joe Biden’s family on Sunday encouraged the president to stay in the 2024 race and privately discussed whether top aides should be fired on the heels of Biden's stunningly poor debate performance, which has thrown his campaign into turmoil.

"Biden's family, including first lady Jill Biden, son Hunter Biden and their grandchildren, convened at Camp David for a previously scheduled get-together and implored the president to keep fighting in his bid for reelection, Biden advisers told CNN. One adviser described the family members as having offered their 'unequivocal support.'"

Meanwhile, conservative activist and investigative journalist Laura Loomer posted online Sunday that Democrats are in "panic mode," adding:

"I've obtained screenshots of an email the @JoeBiden campaign @BidenHQ sent out to Democrat voters yesterday that has 7 talking points for people to tell their friends who are panicking after the debate.

"'7 things to tell your friends after the debate— and 4 things you can do.'

"The DNC and Biden campaign are imploding, and they have now resulted to giving voters scripted lines."

PANIC MODE I’ve obtained screenshots of an email the @JoeBiden campaign @BidenHQ sent out to Democrat voters yesterday that has 7 talking points for people to tell their friends who are panicking after the debate. “7 things to tell your friends after the debate— and 4… pic.twitter.com/jw1DkIyY7R — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) June 30, 2024

