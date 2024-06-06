A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Outrage erupts over GOP bill to divert U.S. veterans benefits to Israeli soldiers

Over 20,000 Americans are serving in the IDF

Published June 6, 2024 at 5:50pm

(HEADLINE USA) – Two Republican lawmakers have proposed extending benefits meant for U.S. veterans to Americans who served in the Israel Defense Forces (IDF). Reps. Max Miller, R-Ohio, and Guy Reschenthaler, R-Pa., suggested the bill aims to protect Americans defending Israel from Hamas terrorists in the Gaza Strip.

The targeted services are the Servicemembers Civil Relief Act (SCRA) and Uniformed Services Employment and Reemployment Rights Act (USERRA), which currently benefit only American veterans who served in the U.S. armed forces.

Over 20,000 Americans are serving in the IDF as the Jewish state battles Hamas following the terror group’s invasion in southern Israel on Oct. 7. “This legislation will ensure we do everything possible to support these heroes who are standing with Israel, fighting for freedom, and combating terror,” Reschenthaler stated.

