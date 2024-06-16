A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Israel WorldWARS AND RUMORS OF WARS

Outrage after IDF announces daily 'humanitarian pauses' along south Gaza route

Move comes one day after 8 troops were slain in Strip's southernmost city of Rafah

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published June 16, 2024 at 2:51pm

(IDF)

(JNS) -- Right-wing ministers in the Israeli government lashed out on Sunday after the Israel Defense Forces announced it would observe daily 11-hour “humanitarian pauses” in its operation against Hamas terrorists along a route in southern Gaza to increase aid shipments into the area.

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir criticized the move, claiming it runs contrary to decisions made by the Security Cabinet.

“The one who decided on a ‘tactical truce’ to introduce humanitarian aid, especially at a time when the best of our soldiers are falling in battle, is evil and a fool who should not continue in his position,” he tweeted.

Read the full story ›

