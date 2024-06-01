Ozempic users are shedding pounds – and hair

(NEW YORK POST) – People taking wildly popular drugs Ozempic and Wegovy are finding themselves losing hair along with pounds.

The Girl With No Job creator Claudia Oshry talked recently about the hair loss she experienced while taking Ozempic. “It didn’t thin but it started SHEDDING – which is literally worse,” she posted in a Q&A with fans.

Others have taken to social media to express their horror about the phenomenon. “I’ve been on Ozempic and I’ve nearly lost all of my hair. Nothing stops it. It’s been a real nightmare,” one person posted in a thread in an Ozempic subreddit with 81,000 members. Another user said they counted the loss of 300 to 500 hairs a day, and added that they lost “15 pounds in 4 months, but in the end, it wasn’t worth it.”

