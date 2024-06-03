A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Palestinians attack Jew on illegal pilgrimage to Joseph's Tomb

Victim part of a group that tried to reach Nablus site without IDF approval

Published June 3, 2024 at 2:20pm
Joseph's Tomb in Israel restored in April 2022 after vandalism by Muslim rioters (Photo courtesy Naftali Bennett/Twitter)

Joseph's Tomb in Israel restored in April 2022 after vandalism by Muslim rioters (Photo courtesy Naftali Bennett/X)

(JNS) -- A haredi Jew sustained minor wounds in a Palestinian attack overnight Sunday as he tried to enter Nablus (Shechem) in Samaria to pray at the Joseph’s Tomb site on the outskirts of the city.

The man, who was part of a group that had attempted to reach the site without approval of the Israel Defense Forces, was rescued by Palestinian Authority police, who released him into IDF custody.

The victim was treated on the spot for wounds to his face and evacuated to Rabin Medical Center’s Beilinson Hospital in Petach Tikvah.

