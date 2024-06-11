Papyrus scrap said to reveal miracle by Jesus, when he was a CHILD!

A scrap of papyrus that has been in storage in a German museum for decades has been analyzed, and reportedly documents a miracle by Jesus when he was a child.

It is a report in the Daily Mail that reveals the nearly 2,000-year-old particle of papyrus explains the "vivication of the sparrows" story.

That tale is referred to as the "second miracle,' the report explains, and is on the particle that had been stored, unnoticed, at Hamburg State and University Library in Hamburg, Germany, possibly since the early 1900s.

The report explained the "clumsiness" of the handwriting led researchers to think it was part of a writing exercise, but now it is considered the earliest surviving copy of the Infancy Gospel of Thomas.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

That is an assembly of stories about Jesus as a youth, but is not part of the Bible as the church fathers who organized the 66 books chosen for the Bible viewed it as inauthentic.

Do you think Jesus was privately performing miracles as a child? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 73% (27 Votes) 27% (10 Votes)

Further, the Bible, for the most part, focuses on Jesus' ministry as an adult, containing only a few references to a childhood, including one where he was left behind at the Temple and, found later by Joseph and Mary, asked them whether they knew he would be "about my Father's business."

The Mail report explained the IGT story has Jesus, 5, playing in a stream and molding 12 sparrows out of clay.

"When his father, Joseph, notices what he is doing, he scolds Jesus and asks why he would be molding clay on the Sabbath – a Holy day of rest and worship," the report explains.

"In response, '[Jesus] orders the clay figures to 'take flight as living birds,' which they do,'" Gabriel Nocchi Macedo, a professor from the University of Liège, Belgium, told DailyMail.com.

Lagos Berkes, a lecturer at the Faculty of Theology at Humboldt-Unversitat explained in a statement the document "was thought to be part of an everyday document, such as a private letter or a shopping list, because the handwriting seems so clumsy."

"We first noticed the word 'Jesus' in the text. Then, by comparing it with numerous other digitized papyri, we deciphered it letter by letter and quickly realized that it could not be an everyday document," he said.

The IGT, is believed to date to the 2nd century, and contained stories about Jesus ages 5-12.

The papyrus is only two inches by four, and has 13 lines of text.

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!