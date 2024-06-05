A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
American Culture Wars Faith Politics U.S.TESTING THE FAITH

Is pastor support for same-sex marriage on rise? Surprising results in new research

'The percentage isn't growing any larger'

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published June 5, 2024 at 4:32pm
(Photo by Joe Kovacs)

(LIFEWAY) -- Almost a decade after the Supreme Court legalized same-sex marriage across the country, most pastors remain opposed, and the supporting percentage isn’t growing any larger.

One in 5 U.S. Protestant pastors (21%) say they see nothing wrong with two people of the same gender getting married, according to a Lifeway Research study. Three in 4 (75%) are opposed, including 69% who strongly disagree with same-sex marriage. Another 4% say they aren’t sure.

Previous Lifeway Research studies found growing support among pastors. In 2010, 15% of U.S. Protestant pastors had no moral issues with the practice. The percentage in favor grew to 24% in 2019. Today, support is statistically unchanged at 21%.

Read the full story ›

