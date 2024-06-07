Pat Sajak says goodbye to 'Wheel of Fortune' viewers in emotional video

(NEW YORK POST) – Pat Sajak is signing off. The “Wheel of Fortune” host bid an emotional goodbye to viewers in a video shared hours before his final episode of the game show airs on Friday. The famed host, 77, stood on set of the ABC show as he addressed loyal fans directly in the camera.

“Well, the time has come to say goodbye,” he began. “I have a few thanks and acknowledgments before I go, and I want to start with all of you watching out there. It’s been an incredible privilege to be invited into millions of homes night after night, year after year, decade after decade.”

“And I’ve always felt like the privilege came with the responsibility to keep this daily half hour a safe place for family fun,” he went on. “No social issues, no politics, nothing embarrassing I hope, just a game. But gradually it became more than that,” he continued.” “A place where kids learned their letters, where people from other countries honed their English skills, where families came together along with friends and neighbors, and entire generations.”

