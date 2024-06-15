Pelosi says Trump's family should stage an 'intervention' for him

(HEADLINE USA) – Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., claimed this week that former President Donald Trump’s family should stage an “intervention” for him.

“He knows he’s wacky,” Pelosi told MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell on Thursday. “He knows he’s an imposter,” she claimed. “… Everything he says about somebody else, whether it’s a judge in the courtroom, a witness, a juror, a member of Congress, a woman, an opponent in an election – everything he says is a projection of his own shortcomings.”

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

Pelosi’s rhetoric was, of course, a projection in its own right. Increasingly Democrats have begun to accuse Republicans – and Trump in particular – of the very behaviors in which they themselves are engaging, even down to the act of projecting onto others.

Read the full story ›