Election PoliticsELECTION 2024

Pelosi says Trump's family should stage an 'intervention' for him

Claims everything he does 'is a projection of his own shortcomings'

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published June 15, 2024 at 5:56pm
President Donald J. Trump prepares to sign a plaque placed along the border wall Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, at the Texas-Mexico border near Alamo, Texas. (Official White House photo by Shealah Craighead)

President Donald J. Trump prepares to sign a plaque placed along the border wall Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, at the Texas-Mexico border near Alamo, Texas. (Official White House photo by Shealah Craighead)

(HEADLINE USA) – Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., claimed this week that former President Donald Trump’s family should stage an “intervention” for him.

“He knows he’s wacky,” Pelosi told MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell on Thursday. “He knows he’s an imposter,” she claimed. “… Everything he says about somebody else, whether it’s a judge in the courtroom, a witness, a juror, a member of Congress, a woman, an opponent in an election – everything he says is a projection of his own shortcomings.”

Pelosi’s rhetoric was, of course, a projection in its own right. Increasingly Democrats have begun to accuse Republicans – and Trump in particular – of the very behaviors in which they themselves are engaging, even down to the act of projecting onto others.

Read the full story ›

These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







