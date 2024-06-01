Plant hidden for 108 years rediscovered thanks to botanist's keen eye

(FOX WEATHER) – Never in over a century has a botanist in Vermont seen a tiny floodplain herb until now. It's all thanks to the keen eyesight of the state's newest plant scientist, Grace Glynn, who had been on the hunt for the false mermaid-weed (Floerkea proserpinacoides) since starting her job about a year ago, the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department said. The last discovery was recorded in 1916.

Earlier this spring, the agency said Glynn's hard work and dedication paid off when she noticed a small sprig of the elusive plant in the background of a photo of another rare plant sent in by a colleague.

Glynn quickly visited the site and confirmed the presence of false mermaid-weed on private streamside land in Addison County. After a subsequent visit, she was able to locate more of the rare plant species on public conservation land just downstream of the original site.

